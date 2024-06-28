Attica charters two new ro-pax ships that it will place from 2027 on the routes between Italy and Greece

The Greek group Attica has reached an agreement with the Swedish
Stena RoRo for charter with option to purchase two ro-pax vessels
of the "E-Flexer" class that the Scandinavian company has
ordered to the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai) and that
They will be taken over in April and August 2027. The
Two ships will be 239.7 meters long, 27.8 meters wide, will have a
cruising speed of 24 knots and will be able to carry 1,500
passengers and 3,320 linear metres of rolling stock.
Attica will introduce the two new ships, which can be
fuelled by methanol, on the Adriatic routes between Italy and Greece
operated by the shipping company wholly
subsidiary Superfast Ferries to replace other units
as part of the fleet renewal plan, which also includes
the energy transition of the units to fuels that
They produce fewer emissions. The bareboat charter of the units has
a ten-year term, with an option to purchase that will be triggered
at the end of the fifth year of rental.