The Port of Los Angeles will enhance its capacity in the cruise segment

The Port of Los Angeles will be equipped with a new terminal
Cruises. The City of Los Angeles Harbor Department has urged the
submission of proposals for the implementation and management of a
new terminal in the outer harbour and the renovation of the current
cruise terminal of the World Cruise Center located in the inner harbor,
both of which will be managed under a
The concession may last up to 66 years.
In total, the two terminals will have four berths in
capable of accommodating ships with a capacity of over 4,000
passengers. Proposals must be submitted by 12
November.
Highlighting that every cruise ship that calls at the port
Californian generates over a million dollars in business
the Director General of the Port of Los Angeles,
Gene Seroka, recalled that in recent years in Los Angeles it has been
There has been an increase in demand for cruises, with a record
of 1.3 million cruise passengers in port in 2023. Specifying that
Over the next five years, further growth of
this type of traffic, Seroka explained that, "with the
forecasts of further growth, these projects will allow us to
to significantly expand our capacity in the
of cruises'.
In 2013, the World Cruise Center cruise terminal was
assigned to the management of the American Ports America
(
of 14
May 2013). The contract had a duration of five years with
option for a further five years followed by a similar option,
This will lead to a potential duration of the agreement until May 2028.
Recalling that the agreement was subsequently amended
in February 2015, July 2017, November 2018 and December 2020,
The Port Authority has announced that Ports America will continue
to operate the terminal for as long as this responsibility is
transferred to the selected proposer.