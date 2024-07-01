ADNOC Logistics & Services orders 8-10 new liquefied natural gas vessels in Korea
They will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean
Abu Dhabi
July 1, 2024
The UAE-based shipping group ADNOC Logistics & Services,
which has a fleet of vessels for the transport of various types of
mainly focused on energy products, issued
orders worth up to $2.5 billion in
comparisons of South Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries and
Hanwha Ocean to build 8-10 natural gas vessels
that will be taken over from 2028 and
will be leased for 20 years to the parent company ADNOC, the
UAE State Oil Pipeline.
The orders assign to each construction site the task of building
four ships, with the option to build another unit
naval. With these vessels, ADNOC's fleet of LNG units
L&S will increase from the current 14 ships to at least 22.
Recall that ADNOC L&S recently announced the
upcoming acquisition of the company Navig8 for about 1.4 billion dollars
(
of 3
June 2024).
