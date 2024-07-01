Maersk withdraws from the tender to acquire Germany's DB Schenker

Group CEO A.P. Møller-Mærsk,
Vincent Clerc, announced today the group's decision
Danish shipowners to abandon the tender for the acquisition of the
DB Schenker, the logistics division of the German railway group Deutsche Bahn
(
May
2024). "In recent months," he explained, "Maersk has
conducted a review of DB Schenker's activities and, in the
Over the last few weeks, there has been an opportunity to
to participate in a thorough due diligence. As a result of this
Maersk has decided to withdraw from the procedure."
"We had said," he added, "that we would look into
opportunity and so it was. Ours
DB Schenker confirmed DB Schenker as an attractive company with a
comprehensive portfolio in the field of logistics and with additional
potential to be exploited in the future'. Clerc has
pointed out that, however, the review also identified 'areas of
challenge in the perspective of integration' and therefore - he
stated - "at this time, the acquisition of DB Schenker
That wouldn't be the right thing for our business to do."