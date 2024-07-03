The trend of significant growth in traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven continues

In the first four months of 2024, the trend of
increase in the volumes of goods handled by the port of
Bremen/Bremerhaven, which has been in place since last November and which is
driven by the growth in container traffic. In the period
January-April of this year, the total traffic was
of 20.4 million tonnes, with an increase of +9.6% on the
corresponding period of 2023, of which over 10.2 million
tonnes of cargo at landing (+8.5%) and almost 10.2 million tonnes of
tonnes (+10.7%).
The most marked increase (+17.3%) was
recorded by the container segment, which totaled 16.0
million tonnes with container handling of
1.5 million TEUs (+12.8%). On the other hand, other miscellaneous goods declined
with 2.0 million tons (-9.0%), of which 833 thousand tons of
rolling stock (-27.6%), 63 thousand tons of steel products
(+20.1%), 128 thousand tons of forest products (-28.9%) and
387 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+18.3%). Decreasing
also bulk, with liquid ones standing at 481 thousand
tonnes (-6.4%) and solid tonnes to more than 1.9 million tonnes.
tonnes (-14.8%), including 1.0 million tonnes of minerals
(-20.5%), 154 thousand tons of cereals and foodstuffs
(-30.9%), 22 thousand tons of coal and coke (-69.9%) and 1.2 million
tonnes of other dry bulk (+2.0%).