The Council of State upheld the Co.Na.Te.Co's appeal. against the Port Authority of Naples for the lack of dredging

The Consiglio di Stato (Council of State) upheld the appeal lodged by the
Neapolitan Consortium Terminal Containers (Co.Na.Te.Co.) in the
against the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
central confirming the right of the company, which operates
the container terminal of the same name in the port of Naples, to be
compensation for the damage suffered since 2010 as a result of the
Failure to carry out dredging works by the entity
harbour.
By means of the application, the port undertaking had requested enforcement
of the judgment of Section V of the Council of State of 22
November 2022 on the appeal brought by the terminal company
against the PSA for the reform of the judgment in 2016 by which the
Regional Administrative Court for Campania had upheld the
order the Port Authority to pay a fine
compensation, following which the PSA had declared the
willingness to pay an amount of approximately 908 thousand
€37.88 million in damages quantified in
first by the terminal operator, of which 14.1 million for the
costs incurred to overcome the inconveniences due to the reduced
draught by carrying out seabed arrangement works on site
of the PSA, as well as €9.5 million in current profits
and €14.2 million as future loss of profit for the
loss of profits resulting from the increased annual movement of
container. Co.Na.Te.Co. had considered the proposal for compensation
of the port authority that does not comply with the res judicata of the Regional Administrative Court and the two
parties had not reached an agreement after a recent order
of the Council of State, which urged the parties to
Carry out a calculation of the average containers that can be handled.
In its last ruling, the Council of State noted that there was no
since the PSA 'has been able to carry out an assessment in
in accordance with the force of res judicata, the amount of
containers that can actually be handled in the reference period
for years after 2010, the only criterion referred to in the
can be applied in the executive is that,
contained in the judgment of first instance, which was not overturned on the
point from the judgment in Ottemperanda, according to which that quantity
corresponds to the estimated measure of 350,000 units, at which
the 30% reduction compared to the
estimated volumes by the applicant's technical consultancy, precisely
as it is an appraisal assessment'. The judgment
specifies that 'it is therefore necessary to affirm the principle, which is capable of
supplement the judicial order in the part that is still missing,
and for the years after 2010, as well as for the
as it had already been established with the force of res judicata for
the year 2010, the rough estimate based on the
350,000 containers with the expected percentage of
30% reduction compared to the volumes estimated by the consultancy
technique of the applicant', and explains that 'this
In short, it allows the sum of € to be considered correct
2,163,110.00 due for damages, on which until
in the end, the Consortium insisted that it was impossible to
A conciliatory solution, which is also desirable, can be reached with the
the Authority'.