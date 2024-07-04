The construction phase of the antemural of the port of Porto Torres has begun

The construction phase officially kicks off today
of the antemural of the port of Porto Torres which reaches five years
from the signing of the contract for the execution of the works entrusted to Sales Spa
(
of 16
December
2019). This morning, in fact, the managers of the company
signed the report of delivery of the works, starting the
implementation of the project at the end of a long phase in the course of
of which - recalled the Port System Authority of the
Sea of Sardinia - the port authority has complied with the requirements
established, with the EIA decree of February 2018, by the Ministries
of the Environment and Cultural Heritage.
After the opening of the construction site, expected in the coming days, the
Sales will be able to proceed with the start of the production of the bins
and, again in compliance with the provisions of the EIA decree, to the
installation of anti-trawl bollards to protect the posidonia grove
recently implanted by the Port Authority, to the relocation of the fort
of the Second World War and the statue of the Madonnina del
Levante pier. As planned, the subsequent phases include the
extension of the Ponente dam and the resection of part of the
quay of the deep waters to allow easier
manoeuvrability in and out of the port basin.
Recalling that the work was awarded to Sales for
A total of about 29.2 million euros, the Port Authority has
specified that the interventions that have significantly affected the
timetable of the construction site and, in particular, on costs
of the work compared to the price list established during the
award of the tender have determined the affixing of the
by the contractor, with objections and requests
will be addressed in the Technical Advisory Board, a body
composed of one representative on each side and a president, chosen by the
by mutual agreement between the Port Authority and Sales, with support functions
for the rapid resolution of any disputes during the
Execution of the contract.
"Today - commented the president of the port authority,
Massimo Deiana - we definitively close a very long and
equally onerous environmental monitoring phase and
We officially start the long-suffering construction phase of the works
in the historic port. It is an important milestone for the future
of the port of Porto Torres, but it is equally difficult
postpone the extension of the time frame for the adaptation
to the prescriptions ante operam which, it is regrettable to note, become
irreconcilable with the infrastructural activity of
a work like this, the costs of which, in five years from the signing of the
have risen and require a decisive revision and
actualization".