Currently, 90% of ship arrivals in the port of Singapore are not scheduled

Currently in the port of Singapore about 90% of traffic
takes place outside of the scheduled arrivals at the port
compared to an average of about 77% of unplanned arrivals
as part of the scheduling of arrival at the quay recorded in
2023. This was announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Transport of
Singapore, Yip Hon Weng, in a written answer to
A parliamentary question on the capacity of the port
Asian to respond and manage severe traffic congestion
naval in progress.
The minister recalled that currently "the crisis of the Sea
Rosso has ensured that ships in service on the routes between
Europe and Asia are diverted to the longer route
around the Cape of Good Hope. As a result, Hon explained
Weng - ports around the world are registering a number
higher than arrivals outside those planned".
Announcing the increase in the number of unscheduled ships that
arrive in Singapore, the minister pointed out that "many
ships arrive even at very short notice, aggravating the
problem and causing a "grouping of
ships"». Explaining the Function of the Port of Singapore
in the field of naval traffic between Asia and Europe, Hon Weng has
underlined that currently these changes to maritime traffic
determined by the crisis have led to "a lengthening of the
time of stay of container ships in our port for
loading operations, which in turn caused an increase in
waiting time for incoming vessels, leading to congestion
at our container docks".
By outlining the measures taken to reduce this congestion,
include the restoration of quayside activity that was
has been stopped having been transferred to new landings and the start
of the operation of the quays of the new port area of
Tuas, the minister said that "despite this month the
our efforts have improved waiting times,
the Red Sea crisis is unlikely to subside anytime soon.
Short. The situation - he noted - could also be aggravated
by an increase in containerized volumes as companies
anticipate export plans from Asia in view of the
main holidays of the second half of the year".