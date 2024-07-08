Last year, intermodal shipments arriving and departing from Italy decreased significantly

UIRR, the association representing the transport segment
combined in Europe, has published its 2023 annual report
on the state of the sector, which last year moved 4.55
million intermodal shipments with a decrease of -10.6% on the previous year
(
of 17
May
2024), in which it details the state of transport
intermodal systems for each nation. With regard to Italy, the
report indicates that in 2023, intermodal shipments from
domestic terminals were 631 thousand, with a decrease of -13.1%
on 2022, while intermodal shipments arrived in Italy
state 705 thousand (-8.8%). The provision of intermodal services in
terms of shipments-kilometer and ton-kilometers are
amounted to 584 million SPEND-km (-13.2%) and 14.0 million respectively
billion tonne-km (-7.6%) for shipments from Italy and 635 billion tonne-km
million SPED-km (-8.8%) and 16.3 billion tonne-km (-8.5%) for the
incoming shipments.
As for the main intermodal traffic flows and
entering Italy, in 2023 the largest volume in
was the one against Germany which was equal to
318 thousand shipments (-17.6%) for a service of 6.8 billion
tonn-km (-7.7%) followed by 119 thousand shipments to Belgium
(-10.7%) for a total of 3.0 billion tonne-km (-12.8%), from those
with the Netherlands equal to 78 thousand shipments (+8.4%) for 2.2 billion
tonn-km (+5.7%), from those with Austria amounting to 32 thousand shipments
(-5.0%) for 402 million tonn-km (+58.6%), from 28 thousand shipments
with Hungary (+10.0%) for 281 million tonne-km (+8.8%), from
those with France equal to 24 thousand shipments (-37.4%) for 465
million tonne-km (-38.1%), from the 17 thousand shipments with the
Luxembourg (+18.3%) for 387 million tonne-km (+23.1%) and
over 4 thousand shipments with Switzerland (-19.3%) for 34 million
tonn-km (-18.9%).
Last year the most significant volume of shipments
intermodal trains arriving in Italy were those coming from the
Germany equal to 348 thousand consignments (-12.0%) for 7.6 billion tonn-km
(-12.9%), followed by 137 thousand shipments from Belgium (-7.5%) for
3.9 billion tonne-km (-7.6%), from those from the Netherlands equal to 95 thousand
shipments (+6.4%) for 2.5 billion tonne-km (+4.3%), from those
from Austria equal to 36 thousand shipments (+1.8%) for 440 million
tonn-km (+67.7%), from those from Hungary amounting to 28 thousand shipments
(+4.6%) for 318 million tonn-km (+6.5%), from 24 thousand shipments
France (-38.4%) for 574 million tonne-km (-36.9%),
those from Luxembourg equal to 18 thousand shipments (+24.4%) for 452
million tonne-km (+31.0%) and from the more than 4 thousand shipments from the
Sweden (+11.0%) for 154 million tonne-km (-20.8%).