SFL Corporation renews the lease of four container ships with Maersk

SFL Corporation has announced the lease to Denmark's A.P.
Møller-Mærsk of four 8,700 TEU container ships for
duration of five years, an agreement that will increase the
SFL's rental portfolio of approximately $240 million. The ships
are already operated by the same Danish group as part of
rental contracts that will expire next year. With the new
agreement SFL Corporation has undertaken to carry out
investments worth a total of about 20 million dollars
in the four container holders which include, among other things,
the increase in their load capacity to 9,500 TEUs.