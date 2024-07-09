CMA CGM-Pasqal agreement to introduce quantum computing technologies in shipping and logistics

The French shipowner group CMA CGM has announced a
investment in our compatriot Pasqal, a company specialized in
in quantum computing, with the aim of introducing the
Quantum computing technologies to optimize your operations
maritime and logistical sectors. The agreement provides that CMA CGM and Pasqual
establish a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence at the
TANGRAM, the group's training and innovation center
shipowners. The agreement between the parties also provides for the formation of the
CMA CGM staff to quantum computing technologies.
"This partnership with Pasqal - explained the
CMA CGM's Vice President of Information & Technology, Hadi Zablit
- will allow the CMA CGM to apply the
quantum computing to maritime transport and logistics,
strengthening the Group's position as a leader in the
digital transformation of our sector".