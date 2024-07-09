The growth in revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Yang Ming continues

Last month, the growth trend of
revenues from Evergreen container shipping companies and
Yang Ming Line determined by the recovery in the value of freights. At
June 2024 Evergreen's total revenues amounted to 42.3
billion Taiwan dollars (US$1.3 billion), with a
increase of +91.1% over the same month last year, while the
Yang Ming's revenues stood at $20.7 billion
Taiwanese (+66.8%).
In the second quarter of 2024, Evergreen reported revenues
to 106.3 billion Taiwanese dollars, an increase of
+56.6% over the same period in 2023, while those of Yang Ming
amounted to €52.6 billion (+50.1%). In the first half of
This year the two companies have totaled revenues equal to
to 194.9 billion and 96.4 billion respectively, with increases of
+45.2% and +33.9% over the first six months of 2023.
Meanwhile, Yang Ming announced today that he has ordered the Chinese
Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. supply 9,100
new containers for a total investment of about 32-35
million US dollars, for a unit price of 2,280 –
$5,105 depending on the type of container.