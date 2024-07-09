The first container terminal in the Mediterranean with an electrified quay in Barcelona

Next Friday in the port of Barcelona will be
inauguration of the activation of the electrification of the quay of the
Hutchison Ports BEST terminal, which will be the first container
Mediterranean terminal equipped with Onshore Power Supply plant
to supply shore-side electricity to ships
at the mooring that will be able to turn off the engines on board and knock down the
polluting emissions. The installation of the OPS system is
which took place as part of the Nexigen plan launched by the port
to supply electricity from renewable sources to the
ships during their stay in port, with the aim of reducing the
emissions by 50% by 2030 and to eliminate them by 2050. The
The plan provides for a total investment of 130 million euros.
The Onshore Power Supply plant supplied by Denmark's PowerCon
under a contract worth approximately five million
The euro arrived in the port of Barcelona last March and
will allow electricity to be supplied simultaneously to
two container ships. Hutchison Ports BEST is part of the network
of port terminals of the Hutchison Ports of the CK Hutchison group
Hong Kong Holdings.