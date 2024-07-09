Keel laying of the new ultra-luxury megayacht destined for Aman at Sea
Ceremony at the San Giorgio di Nogaro construction site of T. Mariotti
Genova
July 9, 2024
Today in the San Giorgio di Nogaro shipyard of the Genoese T.
Mariotti took place the ceremony for the laying of the keel of the
new ultra-luxury megayacht destined for Aman at Sea, joint
venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi. The unit, 183 meters long,
will be equipped with 50 spacious luxury suites and will enter
in service in 2027. The new construction will be the first in the
of its kind with dual fuel, using diesel and methanol.
