International associations of the shipping industry
urge the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to amend
the current carbon intensity indicator which is
been defined to assess the environmental performance of ships. The
reference is to the amendments to Annex VI
of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from
Ships (MARPOL) entered into force on November 1, 2022 under the
to whom from January 1, 2023 it has become mandatory for
ships calculate their Energy Efficiency Index
Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and has become
mandatory for ships to start collecting emissions data
greenhouse gas they produce in order to define their carbon
Annual Intensity Indicator (CII) and their CII rating.
In a statement signed today by BIMCO, CLIA,
Intercargo, InterManager, International Chamber of Shipping and
Intertanko, the six associations have highlighted that the evaluations
of the CII indicator provided by flag States to the
reveal the inadequacy of this measure and underline the
need to work on a measure that is "accurate,
and implemented in a way that fully reflects the intent
of the IMO Strategy for the Global Fleet of Ships
commercial ". "To achieve the purposes of the IMO -
observed associations - the CII system needs to reflect
the actual assessment of the efficiency of each ship. A tool
valid for all, as the CII is currently conceived - have
specified the associations - has intrinsic defects that
contrast with the intended purpose of supporting our municipality
Greenhouse gas emissions reduction target in the sector
maritime".
Referring to the 81st Session of Marine Environment Protection
Committee (MEPC) of the IMO held last March
(
of 25
March 2024), the six associations recalled that the Committee
"He publicly acknowledged the important concerns
raised by IMO Member States and industry, recognising
"shortcomings and unintended consequences of the CII mechanism and
the general agreement that these concerns should be
fully considered and addressed during the review process
of the CII". The IMO MEPC - the associations specified
- also noted that CII ratings that may be inaccurate or
misleading could lead to unintended negative consequences
for certain vessels, in particular with regard to decisions
taken from the financial, insurance, rental,
of intermediation and the port sector".
Therefore urging the IMO to amend the current CII measure and
recalling that the International Maritime Organization has already
received 78 proposals requesting changes to the CII indicator
presented by all shipping sectors, the associations
also asked "those who consider the CII rating as
a potential for future decision-making to work on
close contact with shipowners and managers of
flag to determine, before making decisions, whether the rating
CII accurately reflects the environmental performance of a ship.
We also ask public administrations, States to
flag, ports and landings to recognize that the current
CII system has inherent shortcomings recognised by the IMO and
may not accurately reflect actual performance
of ships".
The six associations concluded by specifying that they wait with
Looking forward to the start of the Carbon overhaul procedure
Intensity Indicator at the MEPC session of the
next September, a process that will continue until the end of the year.