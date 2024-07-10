In the first half of 2024, freight traffic in Turkish ports increased by +3.2%

In the first six months of 2024, freight traffic in ports
was 269.2 million tons, with a
increase of +3.2% over the first half of last year, which was
was generated by the increases of +13.3% and +0.8% respectively in the
goods in export and import which amounted to 72.4
million and 132.6 million tons, while the traffic of
cabotage fell by -2.5% to 30.7 million tonnes and
transit traffic also decreased with
34.4 million tons (-1.5%).
With regard to the types of goods handled in the first
half of this year, only bulk cargo decreased
liquid, which represent the largest share of
traffic, which amounted to 82.7 million tons (-1.8%). The
Dry bulk cargo totaled 77.2 million tons (+0.2%),
conventional goods 31.1 million tons (+6.3%),
containerized 72.3 million tons (+11.8%) made with
container handling of 6,781,483 TEUs (+11.2%) and
rolling stock 5.9 million tons (+3.4%).
In the first six months of 2024, Turkish ports handled
a total traffic of 22.6 million tons of goods
to and from Italy, down by -6.8%. It is necessary
note that in the second quarter of 2024 alone, after seven
consecutive quarters of decline, traffic with Italy
marked an increase of +12.0% over the same period last year
year having been equal to 11.5 million tons.
In the second quarter of this year, total traffic in ports
was 134.8 million tonnes (-0.6%), of which
40.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-0.7%), 38.2 million tonnes
tons of dry bulk (-6.2%), 37.1 million tons
of container loads (+7.1%), 15.7 million tons of cargo
(-3.3%) and 2.0 million tonnes of rolling stock
(+1,8%).