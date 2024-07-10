The construction of the ultra-luxury cruise ship Four Seasons I has been set up in the Ancona shipyard

Yesterday at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard
construction of the Four Seasons I
, the first
ultra-luxury cruise ship under construction for Four Seasons Yachts
which will be delivered by the end of 2025 and which will take place
The sea at the beginning of 2026
(
of 19
June
2023). The ship, which will use the most
recent environmental protection technologies, will have a tonnage
gross of 34,000 tons for 207 meters in length and will be
Featuring 95 exclusive suites each with a large outdoor terrace
ranging in size, from 6-13 square meters of the Seaview Suite
to the almost 457 of the Funnel Suite that will represent the accommodation
more exclusive than the yacht.
Four Seasons Yachts is owned by Four Seasons and
Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings.