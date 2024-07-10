NovaAlgoma orders what will be the largest cement vessel in the world

NovaAlgoma, the joint venture between the Italian-Swiss group Nova
Marine Carriers which is headed by the Romeo and Gozzi families and their
historic Canadian partner Algoma Central Corporation, announced
an order for the construction of what will be the new
flagship of the company's fleet as well as the most
large cement ship in the world. The contract for the construction
of the ship has been signed in these hours by the president and
founder of Nova Marine Carriers, Giovanni Romeo, assisted by the
operations director Salvatore Pugliese, and the chairman of the shipyard
Chinese naval of Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding Group Co. in Ningbo.
The new ship, with a capacity of 38,000 tons, will be
also the first cement plant in the world to be equipped with propulsion
dual fuel with methanol: that is, it will be able to use both the
traditional fuel than methanol (other cement plants in the
fleet are equipped with dual fuel system but with LNG). Will
also equipped with a cold ironing system that will allow it to
in the port to connect to the electrified docks and to eliminate the
emissions in port areas. The ship will also be equipped with
with an "Air lubricating system" apparatus, i.e. a
high-pressure air pumping system that through
micro-holes in the hull will reduce drag
of the hull to the sea, reducing both consumption and emissions,
as well as with a "Waste heat recovery system", i.e.
a system for the reuse of exhaust gases from the main engine of the
ship and generators which, instead of being emitted into the air,
are conveyed into this apparatus capable of producing 250 Kw
of electricity available to the ship.
The flagship of the NovaAlgoma fleet will be operated with a
crew of 21 and will be ready to take to the sea
by the end of 2026 and will operate on the basis of a contract
long-term agreement with one of the group's long-standing customers
Italian-Swiss.