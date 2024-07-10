PSA, measures to mitigate congestion in the port of Singapore are having success

PSA Singapore, the PSA International Group Company
which handles a large part of the container traffic in the port of
Singapore, announced a significant reduction in congestion
of the Asian port of call, with an average waiting time for
ships that dropped to less than two days thanks to the measures
adopted by the company, first and foremost the commissioning of
new docks in the new port area of Tuas and the restoration
of the activity of quays and areas at the Keppel Terminal.
PSA Singapore recalled that since the beginning of 2024 it has had to
to cope with a high demand for berths to the quays and to
unscheduled ship arrivals, resulting in high
concentration of ships arriving on certain days of the
week that caused a significant increase in the time of
expected despite the availability of the entire capacity
at PSA terminals. This has been determined by various
factors, including the crisis situation in the Red Sea, with the
attacks on ships transiting the region, congestion in
several ports and the cancellations of ship calls at ports by
shipping companies with the aim of making up for delays,
with a consequent substantial change in the arrival schedules
of ships and volumes of cargo unloaded and loaded during the
of stopovers.
Confirming that in recent months in the port port of Singapore
About 90% of container ships arrived outside
of planned programming compared to an average of about 77%
in 2023, as announced in recent days by the Minister of Transport
(
of 5
July 2024), PSA Singapore specified that in recent months
also the permanence of the ships at the company's quays
increased by 22% compared to the same period of the year
and that this is due to the greater number of
containers handled for each port of call both because of the greater
demand and because of the need to move more
containers because some containers are unloaded
ship to make room for other containers in view of the
port where they are to be disembarked, weight and stability
of the ship, and then they are loaded back onto the ship. In
first half of 2024 this increased number of movements
of containers on the mega container ships moored at the quays of
PSAs are up 8% from last year.
"The Red Sea crisis - explained the administrator
delegate of the PSA International group, NGO Kim Pong - has distorted
maritime transport and global trade, and
We expect this difficult situation to persist for a long time.
period, potentially extending congestion of
ports from Asia to Europe. PSA - Pong announced - is establishing
partnerships with like-minded customers and stakeholders
on a number of Node-to-Network initiatives for better
coordination between upstream and downstream ports, so as to increase the
the reliability of maritime transport schedules and
the overall efficiency of the network. At the same time, we are
constantly trying to expand our network fabric
port ecosystems in order to increase our
global presence in places that can add value and
improve the flow of goods".
When communicating the measures taken to
mitigating congestion, PSA also announced that it has
moved in the first half of 2024 7% more than
containerized volumes compared to the same period of the year
last.