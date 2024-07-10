The XII National Report on the Economy of the Sea has been presented

Today in Rome the twelfth edition of the
National Report on the Economy of the Sea that photographs a sector
in which 227,975 companies operate in Italy for a total of 1,040,172
employees, generating a direct added value of 64.6 billion
of euros which, considering the value activated in the remainder
of the economy, reaches 178.3 billion euros, equal to 10.2% of the
National Gross Domestic Product.
The Report is edited by: National Observatory
on the Economy of the Sea Ossermare, Centro Studi Tagliacarne -
Unioncamere, Informare, Frosinone Latina and Blue Chamber of Commerce
Forum Italia Network.