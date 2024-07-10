The Hamburg Parliament has approved at first reading the agreement for MSC's entry into HHLA's capital

After the green light in February from the Senate
February
2024), today the Hamburg Parliament approved in
First reading, by 71 votes to 34, the agreement on the
the participation of the Mediterranean Shipping shipping group
Company in the capital of the terminal operator company HHLA of
Hamburg which, upon completion of the transaction, will be held
50.1% by the Hamburg administration and 49.9% by the MSC group.
The second reading examination of the agreement, which will last a longer period of time,
minimum of 40 years, is scheduled for next September.