The Port Authority of Western Sicily engulfs the port of Sciacca in its jurisdiction

Perhaps it depends on how the results on the port are judged
of Legislative Decree no. 169 of 4 August 2016 aimed at the
reorganization, rationalization and simplification of the
regulations concerning Port Authorities established in 1994
with Law No. 84. Those who frequently consult the pages of
inforMARE
knows that our newspaper
considers the reform of port legislation to be detrimental
introduced in 2016 also because it was born with intentions
contradictory situations, starting from the desire to concentrate in
Some port systems functions and competences until then
dispersed in a national system based on a port
but also by the desire to overcome localisms
considered excessive that would have prevented the improvement of the
competitiveness of Italian ports.
The conformation of
national port systems capable, under the guidance of
of the Port System, to be competitive with respect to the port
but also - as far as ports are concerned
of the Italian South - compared to North Africa, since then
The contradictory nature of the legislation seems to have
reflected in a port that in the Italian North
seems anchored to localisms that were intended to be overcome and in the
Southern Italy to a widespread port scheme that
would have liked to leave behind, with the System Authority
Port which, on the contrary, were gradually engulfing ports that
they did not yet fall under their jurisdiction. To roll out a
pitiful veil on the intention of the promoters of the 2016 reform to
reduce the costs of port administration.
It has all the air of being a further, umpteenth, step in the
towards a widespread port, the passage of the
management of the port of Sciacca to the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea. The municipal administration
of Sciacca announced that the signing of the minutes of
delivery between the Maritime State Property and the Port Authority and the mayor Fabio
Termine stressed that this represents "a moment
historic for our city. This change - has
- will bring concrete benefits for our
community, offering new opportunities for development
and improving port infrastructure". "This
signature - added the Councilor for Productive Activities,
Francesco Dimino - represents an epochal turning point for the port of
Sciacca, which will now be able to count on the design and
of the Port Authority. This means the
possibility of numerous investments for the port and a
bright future for the fishing and tourism sector
yachting. For months we have been engaged in constructive dialogue with
the Port Authority and we had the opportunity to appreciate the
great cooperation shown, we are confident that they will make great
investments in the port of Sciacca".
A new step, this Sicilian, in one of the directions
divergent aspects of the national port system which, regulated by
from the ambiguous, botched and uncertain reform of 2016, it seems to us
he doesn't know where to go.