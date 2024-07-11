Global Ports Holdings accepts majority shareholder GIH's takeover offer

Turkey's Global Ports Holdings (GPH), which is the largest
independent global cruise terminal operator, announced
today the acceptance of the offer presented last month
by majority shareholder Global Investment Holdings (GIH) for
acquire the entire share capital and implement the exit of the GPH
from the London Stock Exchange
(
of 14
June
2024). The offer was initially based on a price of
$3.00 for each share of GPH and, after several negotiations,
The figure was raised to $4.02.
In addition to this appreciation of the offer, with terms
of the offer now deemed "fair and reasonable", Global
Ports Holdings specified that the board member
Jérôme Bayle, who plays the role of independent
director, believes that the delisting and the future of GPH as a company
unlisted, is a very important element in considering the
terms of the offer. Therefore, the independent director has
recommended that GPH shareholders accept the offer.