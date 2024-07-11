At the La Spezia Container Terminal, the calls of OOCL's 21,000 TEU container ships begin

With the arrival of OOCL Indonesia
expected in the next few
days, at the La Spezia Container Terminal of the Contship Italia group
In the port of La Spezia, the landings of container ships will begin from
21,000 TEUs of the Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) used in the
Asia-West Mediterranean service (WM1 MEX2 AEM1 MD2) operated by
Ocean Alliance is intended to deploy a homogeneous fleet of ships
400 meters long.
Commenting on the arrival of OOCL Indonesia, Matteo
Ferrando, key account manager at Contship, highlighted that
is "a further significant step for Contship
Italy, which once again highlights the ability of our
terminal to handle large vessels, confirming the commitment to
of the company in ensuring high standards of customer service and
respond more and more effectively to the requests of the
global market".