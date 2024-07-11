The draft agreement for the renewal of the CCNL of the shipping industry has been signed

Today in Rome, at the headquarters of Confitarma,
signed the draft agreement for the renewal of the contract
single national collective of the shipping industry, with
effective from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026, which will now be
submitted to the consultation of the workers of the
sector before validation. Uiltrasporti explained that the
renewal, in addition to salary recovery with an increase in treatment
overall economic situation that exceeds +15% of which 202 euros of
tabular increase on average parameter (boatswain), also provides for
important innovations in terms of legislation and
health and safety. In addition, the constitution has been defined
a system of supplementary health care for all
seafarers, able to assist them in any part of the world.
Specifying that the draft agreement signed today comes after
about 70 meetings and a year of work, Filt Cgil recalled that the
renewal of the single national contract affects about 70 thousand
seafarers between EU and non-EU nationals. Representation
of the CGIL for the transport sector specified that the increase in
total of 202 euros will be paid in three tranches,
from 1 July 2024 equal to 80.80 euros, from 1 July 2025 equal to
60.20 euros and from 1 July 2026 equal to 60.20 euros. For the period
of contractual vacation of six months, the contract having expired on
31 December 2023, a one-off amount of
380 euros disbursed in July 2024 for an amount of 200 euros and
January 2025 for an amount of 180 euros. From the point of view of
economic benefits, moreover, increases are expected on social security
(1% additional) and on the equalisation element in the event of
absence of second-level bargaining (1% additional).
"Despite the serious difficulties experienced in this
economic and geopolitical point of view - have
highlighted the Secretary General and the National Secretary of
Uiltrasporti, Marco Verzari and Giuliano Galluccio and the manager
of the national maritime department Giuseppe Nocerino - the one
achieved today represents an important result in a sector
fundamental for the national economy such as the maritime one.
Through a unity of intent it was possible
achieve a positive synthesis that in addition to being a point of
An important start, it represents an investment for companies
for workers and for the entire country.
We hope that the same unity can be expressed now
even at ministerial tables to arrive at certain rules
in the interest of the entire maritime world and all its
workers".
Filt Cgil noted that for the regulatory part,
most of the sections have been renewed and improved, providing for
also mechanisms for the stabilization of employment relationships and
introducing the gender protocol. To be emphasized - he specified
The trade union - also the economic and regulatory agreement reached on the
professional family of students to whom she was
significantly the salary.
For the secretary general of the Filt Cgil, Stefano Malorgio,
"This agreement is the conclusion of a great deal of work
that holds together different companies, recovers purchasing power for the
seafarers, improves the conditions of
and qualifies and stabilizes work. It also opens the season
of the renewals in transport that we hope it will now undergo
an acceleration also in the other sectors where negotiations have
started".