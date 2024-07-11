In the second quarter, piracy against ships decreased, but not violence against seafarers

In the first half of this year, pirate attacks on
ships worldwide have decreased with 60 accidents occurring
compared to 65 in the first half of 2023. The reduction has been
generated in the second quarter of 2024 when the attacks were
27 compared to 38 in the April-June period last year.
In particular, in the second quarter of this year, ships
boarded by pirates were 22 (33 in the same period of
2023), two were the subject of attempted attacks (two) and one
she was targeted with gunshots (two). To
were mainly the bulk carriers with ten
ships attacked (13). In addition, pirates attacked five ships
tanker (nine), five container ships (nine) and seven other vessels
type (seven).
If in the second quarter of 2024 attacks on ships have
decreased, the level of violence remained high
towards their crews: in the period 50 seafarers were
were taken hostage (34), two were kidnapped (eight) and one was
been threatened (one). "If we are reassured to see a
decrease in the number of reported acts of piracy - said the
Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, John
W.H. Denton AO, presenting the report on these incidents today
occurred in the first half of this year - the worrying
increase in violent incidents highlights the need for
of continuous vigilance by the community
to ensure the safety of all seafarers,
especially at this time of greater uncertainty for the
maritime transport'.
The semi-annual report also highlights the continuing threat
Somali piracy, with eight incidents reported,
which also show the ability to target ships in
I also travel a thousand nautical miles from the Somali coast.
With regard to the situation in the Gulf of Guinea, in the region the
accidents have dropped from 14 to ten, but it continues to arouse
seafarers' safety, with 11 members of the
crews kidnapped and 21 taken hostage. It also remains worrying
the situation in the Singapore Strait even though the incidents are
decreased from 20 to 13, while those that occurred increased
in the Indonesian archipelago region and in Bangladesh, with 12
reported attacks, the highest number since the first half
of 2021 when 15 incidents were reported.