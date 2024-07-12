The 2023 financial statements of Interporto Campano have been approved

The shareholders' meeting of Interporto Campano Spa approved the
Financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 whose results
- specified the company
in a note - highlight the regular progress of the
restructuring and mandatory repayments of financial debts
provided for by the restructuring agreement signed by the company
in 2017 with financial creditors.
In addition, the assembly elected for the next three years the new
board of directors which will be composed of Roberto
Amodeo, Raffaele Cacace, Pasquale Carillo, Alfredo Gaetani, Giuseppe
Maiello and Claudio Ricci. Banking institutions have once again
indicated Pietro Boiardi and Aldo as its representatives
Countrywoman. President of the company for the next three years
it will still be Alfredo Gaetani.
In the subsequent Board of Directors, held at the end of the meeting, the
councillors reconfirmed Claudio Ricci as director
delegate of Interporto Campano with the widest powers of
ordinary and extraordinary management.
"He is waiting for us - commented the president Alfredo Gaetani
on the occasion of the assembly - a very demanding three-year period for the
projects that we are pursuing. As we have done so far, we intend to
continue on the path envisaged by the restructuring agreement, and
if possible anticipate it. It should be noted that we are recording
positive signs regarding intermodal transport, so much so that the
subsidiary TIN Spa - Terminal Intermodale Nola increased in the
2023 its assets (+3%) in terms of ICUs handled and
forecasts for 2024 are for further growth".
"The goal of Interporto Campano - he added
CEO Claudio Ricci - is to consolidate the
role of the Nola freight village as a real "Business
Park", further developing the area and activities
intermodal systems. Expansion of the interport area and enhancement
of the existing site, attracting new users, investing in
the application of AI technologies and automation, remain among the
main objectives that we plan to achieve".