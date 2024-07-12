In the first half of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.1%

In the first half of this year, Russian ports handled
448.6 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.1%
on the first half of 2023, of which 354.7 million tonnes
of export cargo (-3.0%), 20.7 million tonnes in
import (+4.7%), 34.3 million tonnes of goods in
transit (+2.7%) and 38.8 million tonnes of transit traffic
cabotage (-11.8%). Overall, the ports of the Sea basin
Baltic handled 140.3 million tons (+1.3%),
those of the Azov-Black Sea basin 134.0 million
tonnes (-8.0%), ports in the Far East 116.9
million tons (-2.1%), ports in the Arctic basin 47.2
million tons (-4.7%) and the ports of the Caspian Sea 4.4 million
of tons (+23.4%).
The total volume of dry goods handled in the top six
months of 2024 was 219.9 million tons (-2.7%),
of which 95.4 million tonnes of coal (-12.0%), 37.1 million tonnes
of tonnes of cereals (+10.1%), 27.7 million tonnes of cereals
goods (+10.9%), 21.3 million tonnes of
mineral fertilizers (+28.1%), 9.7 million tons of
ferrous metals (-13.7%), 4.9 million tonnes of minerals
(-0.8%) and 3.9 million tons of rolling stock (-0.7%). The volume
global liquid bulk cargo stood at 228.7 million
tonnes (-3.5%), including 138.2 million tonnes of
crude oil (-1.5%), 66.7 million tons of products
oil (-9.6%), 18.5 million tons of natural gas
liquefied (+3.2%) and 3.3 million tons of products
food (+12.1%).