Construction of a new cruise terminal will begin in the port of Klaipėda
It is expected that the works will start this year
Klaipeda
July 12, 2024
The Klaipeda Port Authority has announced the next
construction of a cruise terminal in the Lithuanian port which will be
built in the central part of the city. Specifying that
The National Environmental Protection Agency has established that
for this project, which also includes the construction of a new
new marina, no impact assessment required
The Authority has announced that the procedures are underway
of assignment of the works that are expected to begin this year.
