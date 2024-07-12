The FMC blocks the entry into force of the Gemini Corporation agreement between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd in trade with the USA

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) announced today that Gemini Cooperation, the
partnership established earlier this year by the
Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd containerized shipping
January
2024), will not enter into force next
as the agency needs more
information to assess the impact of the agreement on competition.
The agreement is expected to enter into force on February 1
2025. However, in the USA the Passage of the Shipping Act of
1984 provides that this type of agreement involving the
sea trade with the United States automatically become
effective 45 days after its notification to the FMC, which took place on 31
May, unless the agency takes action to block
the entry into force of the agreement. After notification the agency
had launched a public consultation and has now decided
to suspend the entry into force pending further
information not having sufficient details to realize
a comprehensive analysis of potential competitive impacts
June 2024).
The Federal Maritime Commission specified that the
The continuation of the examination of the agreement will not begin until
will not have received fully satisfactory answers with respect to
to their own requests. If such information is provided, after
have determined that the additional information is deemed to be
The FMC will have another 45 days to review
the agreement before it becomes effective. At the same time, the next
a new public consultation will be launched this week
lasting 15 days.