The Port of Singapore records new all-time records for quarterly and half-yearly container traffic

In the second quarter of this year, the Port of Singapore
handled container traffic of 10.28 million TEUs,
volume that represents the new quarterly historical record and a
increase of +2.6% on the corresponding period of 2023 when it was
the previous historical peak was marked. The record is such
also quantifying containerized traffic in terms of weight
having amounted to 95.55 million tons, with an increase of
+7.7% on the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 1.4 million
of tons compared to the previous record set in the last
quarter of 2019.
In the period April-June 2024, bulk traffic will also be
non-oil sector set a new all-time high with 8.25 million
of tons (+52.5%). Oil bulk cargo has settled and
50.1 million tons (+7.7%) and conventional goods at 5.97
million tons (-9.5%). Overall, the traffic of the
goods handled in the second quarter of this year was
of 159.78 million tons (+8.6%), a volume that is the
third highest in absolute terms, being lower only than
163.52 million tonnes handled in the second quarter of 2014
2019 and 161.46 million tonnes in the last quarter of 2019
2017.
Also in the entire first half of 2024, the traffic of
containers calculated in 20' containers handled has reached
a new all-time record having been equal to 20.25 million TEUs,
with an increase of +6.4% over the first half of last year,
volume that in all likelihood will confirm Singapore
in second place in the ranking of the first container ports
worldwide in terms of traffic volume. The new traffic record
containerized semi-annually is not such in terms of weight
having been moved in the period January-June of this year
184.81 million tons (+7.8%), which is lower volume
only at the all-time record of 186.56 million tonnes set in 2014
second half of 2019.
In the first six months of 2024, non-oil bulk cargo
set a new all-time high with 14.52 million
tons (+30.3%). Oil bulk was 103.15
million tons (+8.4%) and conventional goods to 12.35
million tons (-6.8%). The total traffic of goods is
314.84 million tons (+8.2%).