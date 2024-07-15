Orders for 2.7 billion dollars to KSOE for the construction of 12 container carriers of 15,500 TEUs

The HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE)
of the South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai announced today
that it has received orders from a European shipowner of the value
of 2,683 billion won ($2.7 billion) for
the construction of 12 dual-fuel container ships of 15,500 TEUs. The
new ships, six of which will be built by the HD Hyundai shipyard
Heavy Industries and six from the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard, will be able to
be powered by liquefied natural gas will be delivered
by mid-2028.
Today, moreover, the South Korean antitrust authority Fair Trade
Commission (FTC) has announced the green light for the acquisition from
KSOE shares 35.05% of the capital of the national producer of
Marine Engines & Marine Equipment STX Heavy Industries Co.
(
of 1
August 2023). Authorization is subject to certain
conditions, the main one being the prohibition of
three-year term to refuse the supply of engine parts
with related restrictions on price increases and with the
prohibition of delays in the delivery of these parts. In
communication the FTC specifies that the acquisition could have a
material impact on the supply of marine engine parts, in particular
particular of crankshafts, by KM Crankshaft Co.
(KMCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of STX Heavy
Industries. Following the acquisition of KMCS, which entered the orbit
of the HD Hyundai shipbuilding group, could in fact refuse to
supplying crankshafts to competitors such as STX Engine and Hanwha
Engine (the latter receives 20% of the crankshafts from KMCS
whereas previously 100% of the supplies of these parts
came from Doosan Energy).