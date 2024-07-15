Work has begun on the construction of the new entrance gate to the port of Augusta

Work will start in the next few days to build the new
entrance gate to the port of Augusta. The contract for the amount of
805 thousand euros was entrusted to the Delta Costruzioni company
Srl and the delivery of the work is scheduled for March 2025. Yes
- explained the president of the System Authority
Port of the Sea of Eastern Sicily, Francesco Di Sarcina, of
"a functional and strategic work for the port of Augusta,
also in light of the recent transfer of all containers from
Catania and the continuation of the works of the new Megara terminal
which will see a new impetus in terms of
Freight traffic numbers that can consolidate the role of
commercial airport of the airport. It will also be - he added - a new
business card for those arriving in the port of Augusta, whether they are
users or operators, and finally rooms will be set up for
the wait and welcome that are currently lacking".
The project, in fact, provides for both the adaptation of the entrance
to the current and upcoming needs of the port with a
extraordinary maintenance, and the re-functionalization of the passages
and the repositioning and rationalization of the passage
in charge of exceptional loads. Added to this is the
creation of innovative premises to better accommodate those who
reaches the Megara port, as well as guaranteeing greater
Safety, speed and efficiency in the planned controls
customs and tax on goods and vehicles in transit.