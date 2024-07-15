The five-year agreement between Onorato Armatori and IMAT for the training of crews has been renewed

The Onorato Armatori group has renewed for the third time
A five-year agreement with the training centre
Italian Maritime Academy Technologies (IMAT) for certification
of the crews operating on board the ships of the
group. The activity consists not only of training
Internationally Regulated Mandatory (STCW), which ensures
the full and immediate availability of certified seafarers
even in peaks of seasonal activity, but also
the organization of training cycles strongly oriented on
specific operational needs of the shipowner.
Soon among the equipment that IMAT makes available for the
Staff training will be added to a true dual engine
fuel, already purchased, of 250 tons over a second
latest generation hybrid engine capable of using as a
both methanol and ammonia fuels."It is - explained the sole director -
of the Academy, Erminia Della Monica - of a radical revolution
in the field of training. The aim is to replace the
traditional simulation with real-world experience, in direct contact
with the controls, equipment, systems that seafarers
will find on board the ships. Like the airlines, we are
investing heavily in innovations that will revolutionize the
sector, so that we are already ready for the demands that
will come in the future."