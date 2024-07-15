Saipem has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia

Saipem awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia
for a total value of about 500 million dollars. In
specific activities, carried out as part of the
long-term agreement in force with Saudi Aramco, for the first
project involve engineering, procurement,
construction and installation (EPCI) of a trunkline of crude oil
about 50 kilometers with a diameter of 42" for the field
of Abu Safa, while those relating to the second project concern the
programmes to maintain production in the Berri and
Manifa.