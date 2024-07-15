Croce (Assagenti): do not stop the construction of large infrastructures

The new president of the association of shipping agents of
Genoa highlighted the need to proceed with the
construction of major infrastructures affecting the
Liguria, the continuation of which could also be put in doubt,
but not only from this, from the corruption investigation that led to
arrests, including that of the president of the regional body,
Giovanni Toti, placed under house arrest. "The priority
- explained Gianluca Croce - are the large infrastructures and
no one can afford the luxury or claim the right to
block them or postpone them over time, because in that case they will
will have to answer to the whole community and
especially to those young people who will see their
expectations of work, employment and social growth in the city
in which they were born as well as from the only sector that has effective and
recognized potential for growth and development. It's not
certainly our competence and even less our will -
- to formulate judgments on investigations or institutions, but it is
our priority interest to affirm that the machine cannot be
and it must not stop. We refer in particular to three works
with respect to the feasibility of which we had obtained
and today we demand to obtain precise guarantees on the timing
and on the entry into service. The dam - he specified referring to
to the construction of the new dam of the port of the Ligurian capital -
according to all international experts, it is the only
tool capable of making the port of Genoa
that upgrading that today more than ever is essential
in a Mediterranean where routes and trade are being redesigned.
We therefore confirm our confidence in Mayor Bucci who has the
commissioner responsibility on the dam and that we hope can
repeating the Genoa miracle accomplished with the reconstruction of the bridge
Morandi".
"The second strategic work," Croce added, "is
certainly the Third Pass and we ask the institutions to open from
immediately a coordination table that allows to accelerate
abruptly the timing of the quadrupling of the
lines from Tortona to Milan to make the
connection between the port of Genoa, the Lombard capital and Turin.
Finally, the motorway gutter. Anyone transiting through the
Genoa West toll booth knows perfectly well how much the system
Ligurian motorway connection with the industrial hinterland
Piedmontese and Lombard journeys dangerously on the razor's edge
of a blackout... In recent days they have returned to circulate
rumours about the need to find funds and financing that
today they would not be available. The government has demonstrated with the
concentration of investments of the PNRR precisely on Liguria and the
port of Genoa to have fully understood the strategic nature of the
of these interventions; Now we can't get lost on the way. The
the theme of the connections between the port and the areas beyond the Apennines is
of truly strategic importance also for the industrial system and
production in southern Europe".