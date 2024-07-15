European Commissioners Valean and Sinkevicius resigned to take their seats in the EU Parliament

The European Commissioners for Transport, Adina Valean, and for the Environment,
oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, told the
President von der Leyen the decision to resign in order to
take up their duties as Members having been elected to the
European Parliament. Following the resignation, which will take effect
respectively today and tomorrow, the president decided to award
responsibility for the environment, oceans and fisheries
Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, responsible for Relations
and strategic perspectives under the
European Green Deal, and responsibility for transport at
Wopke Hoekstra, Commissioner for Climate Action.