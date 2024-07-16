The EIB is providing 90 million for the Darsena Europa project in the port of Livorno

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a
€90 million for the construction of the
Darsena Europa, the project for the extension of the port of São Paulo to the sea
Livorno which in the first phase provides for the construction of the
breakwater and a container terminal.
The financing agreement was signed yesterday in Livorno
Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President of the EIB, and Luciano
Guerrieri, president of the Port System Authority of the
Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, in the presence of the President of the
Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, the mayor of Livorno, Luca
Salvetti, and the commander of the port of Livorno, Gaetano Angora.
The first main works will concern the construction of new
breakwater and related dredging activities, the
Definition of a containment area for dredging sediments
and the construction of a new access channel to the terminals of the
port.
"The agreement - underlined the president of the Port Authority of the
Tirreno Settentrionale (Northern Tyrrhenian Sea), Luciano Guerrieri, on the occasion of the signing
of the agreement - testifies not only to the proximity of the main
Community financial institution for the development of the Tuscan port
but also makes clear the strategic value of the Darsena Europa,
a value that the government and the Tuscany Region have grasped by giving the
full political and financial support for its implementation".
The agreement - highlighted the president of the Tuscany Region,
Eugenio Giani - "is another important step that
shows how at the European level we have the absolute consideration and
the necessary support for the key intervention of the legislature that
I'm driving. Today's signing between the Port Authority and the
EIB guarantees another 90 million to build the Darsena Europa
which will give Livorno the opportunity to be at the center
of the most important international maritime routes, with a
draught of the slipway which will go from the current 12 meters to 20
meters of the project". "It is evident - he added -
how important it is for us to invest in such a project
strategic which, through the sea, ensures Tuscany a great
prospects for growth and rebirth for the future".