General cargo stopped and sanctioned by the Genoa Coast Guard

In recent days, the Port State Control inspection team of the
Genoa Coast Guard stopped and sanctioned the general cargo
Star Navarra
for serious violations of European legislation on the
ship recycling. From a document check, the Star
Navarra
of the Norwegian Grieg Maritime was found not to be able to
with the certification and maintenance of the inventory of
hazardous materials on board as per the European Regulation
1257/2013 on ship recycling. In addition to having
triggered the administrative detention of the ship, this violation
resulted in the raising of an administrative fine of 10,000
to be paid by the master and the shipping company, in addition to
the obligation to proceed with the certification of the unit
in accordance with the rules, under penalty of being unable to operate in the
European ports.
"The EU regulation - recalled the admiral
inspector Piero Pellizzari, commander of the port of Genoa and
maritime director of Liguria - aims to prevent,
reduce, minimise and, as far as possible, eliminate
accidents, injuries and other adverse effects on human health, and
for the environment caused by ship recycling. In addition, it intends to
to strengthen safety, the protection of human health and the
protection of the Union's marine environment throughout the
life of the ship and to ensure that hazardous waste
from such recycling are subject to
Environmentally friendly. Internationally - has
specified the admiral - it was only recently
ratified by a sufficient number of States the Hong Kong Convention
2009 for ship-based recycling
environment and we will have to wait until June 2025 for its
entry into force'.