In June, the Port of Long Beach sets a new container traffic record for this month

In June 2024, the Port of Long Beach established its own
New container traffic record for this month of the year
having handled 842 thousand TEUs, with a significant growth of +41.1%
on June 2023 mainly determined by the +53.0% increase in
containers full at the landing which amounted to 420 thousand TEUs and
by the +42.2% increase in empty containers to 324 thousand
TEU. The full containers at embarkation amounted to 98 thousand TEUs
(+4,0%).
In the second quarter of 2024, total container traffic
amounted to 2.29 million TEUs, with an increase of
+13.8% on the same period last year, of which 1.13 million
of full TEUs on landing (+19.0%), 297 thousand full TEUs on embarkation
(-13.8%) and 862 thousand empty TEUs (+20.2%).
In the first half of this year, global traffic increased
4.29 million TEUs, up +15.0% on the first
mid-2023, of which 2.09 million full TEUs on landing
(+19.5%), 576 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (-17.1%) and 1.63 million
empty TEUs (+26.1%).