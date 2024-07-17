Rhenus has opened two factories near Bologna and Milan

The German logistics group Rhenus has inaugurated two new
factories near Bologna and Milan. Located in a
The Castel San Pietro branch, near Bologna, offers
a direct connection to Northern and Southern Italy, facilitating the
both domestic and international traffic. The Casei branch
Gerola, in the Milan area, located near the
major motorway junctions and northern seaports,
offers all services related to the supply chain: maritime transport
and by road (groupage, FTL, LTL), cargo storage (TRW),
warehouse activities, national distribution and deliveries
of the last mile.