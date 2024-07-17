EU funds for 765 million for the new Turin-Lyon railway line

The European Commission has selected 134 projects in the field
of transport that will receive over seven billion euros in funds
Connecting Europe Facility programme. About the
83% of funding will support projects that achieve
EU climate goals, improving and modernising the grid
of the European Union of Railways, Inland Waterways and
maritime services along the trans-European transport network
TEN-T. Railway projects will receive 80% of the total funds.
With regard to the main projects concerning Italy, 765
million euros are allocated to the new railway line
Turin-Lyon and 86 million at the northern and southern accesses
to the Brenner Base Tunnel.