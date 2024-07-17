Medtruck (MSC group), agreement with trade unions on wages and rights

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have signed an agreement on
salary and rights with Medtruck, a road haulage company in the
Mediterranean Shipping Company group. "With this agreement,
which aims to increase the rights of women workers and
workers, wages and security, through the regulation of
trade union relations, contained in an important
industrial relations unique in the sector - explained Uiltrasporti -
a further significant contribution is made to the improvement
rules and legality in the road haulage sector.
The draft agreement provides for a specific chapter on the
qualification of the subventive supplier chain, the
Improvement of legal procedures in the event of acquisitions
of business and services. Economic and
regulatory framework for drivers, providing for increases in the salary of the
workers, starting with the IPA (Indemnity
professional area) and the definition of the
and overtime flat-rate, improving the
current contractual provisions". "Now - he specified
Uiltrasporti - the floor passes to the workers who,
over the next 15 days, they will be called upon to express themselves
on the agreement in the assemblies in the workplace".