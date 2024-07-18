ABB's profits are up while orders fall

The Swiss group ABB closed the second quarter of 2024
with revenues of $8.24 billion, with a slight increase
by +0.9% over the same period last year. Operating profit
amounted to €1.38 billion (+6.0%) and net profit to €1.1 billion
billion dollars (+18.8%). In the quarter, the group acquired
new orders for a total value of €8.44 billion (-2.7%), with
a particularly substantial increase (+10%) in orders in the
process automation segment that - the company announced
- was driven by the increase in orders in the sectors
maritime, port and chemical sectors, while they were stable in
that of oil & gas. As at 30 June, the value of the
order backlog stood at 22.05 billion (+0.5%).
In the first six months of this year, revenues amounted to 16.11
billion dollars, up +0.5% on the first half
of 2023. Operating profit was 2.59 billion (+3.9%)
and net profit of 2.01 billion (+1.4%). In the first half of the
2024 the value of new orders was 17.41 billion
(-3,9%).