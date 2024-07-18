CMA CGM is in agreement with Google to apply artificial intelligence to the group's operations

The French shipping group CMA CGM has signed an agreement with
the American technology company Google with the aim of
accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into
operating procedures carried out by the Marseille-based company throughout the
starting from those of the maritime sector, with the aim of
Improve efficiency, responsiveness and adaptability
of the activities to the fluctuations and problems that
characterize the market. In particular, the aim is to
optimize ship routes, container handling and
inventory management in order to ensure a
efficient and timely of goods while reducing costs and emissions
of carbon.
The agreement will also have an impact on CEVA Logistics, the
logistics division of CMA CGM, focusing mainly on the
intelligent management of its 10.3 million square meters of
warehouses and on improving the planning of operations
thanks to a more accurate forecast of volumes and
question.
In addition, the agreement also concerns CMA Media, the
editorial of the French group, and provides for the development of tools
to assist journalists in their daily work.