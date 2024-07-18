Port of Rotterdam, container traffic recovering in the second quarter

In the first half of this year, freight traffic in the
The port of Rotterdam was slightly down by -0.3% on the previous year.
same period of 2023 having amounted to 220.0 million
tons, a reduction that was generated in the first quarter
having the traffic in the April-June period recorded an increase
after seven consecutive quarters of decline. In the second trimester
by 2024 the total volume of approximately 110 million tonnes,
in fact, it marked an increase of +1% over the corresponding period
produced by the +4% increase in loads
at the time of loading, which amounted to 32 million tons, which has more than
which offset the -1% contraction in goods at unloading
amounted to about 78 million tons.
In the second quarter of this year, the total traffic of
container was 34.6 million tons (+5%) and was
has been achieved with a handling of containers equal to over
3.5 million TEUs (+3%). Other miscellaneous goods, on the other hand, fell
of about -8%, with rolling stock totalling 6.5 million
tons (-4%) and conventional goods 1.6 million tons
(-20%).
In the dry bulk sector, the following have been handled
globally 18.3 million tonnes (+9%), including 7.4 million tonnes
tons of minerals and scrap (+9%), 4.6 million tons of
coal (-8%), 2.3 million tonnes of agricultural products (-14%)
and 4.0 million tonnes of other dry bulk (+76%).
Liquid bulk cargo marked a quarterly decline of -3%
having amounted to almost 49 million tons, of which 23.1 million
million tonnes of crude oil (-10%), 14.0 million tonnes of crude oil
tons of refined petroleum products (+14.8%), 2.9 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (-2%) and 9.0 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas.
tons of other liquid cargoes (-8%).
In the first half of 2024, only containerized traffic was
amounted to 67.1 million tonnes (+4.2%) with a
container handling of over 6.8 million TEUs (+2.2%).
"After a period of economic uncertainty - commented
the CEO of the Port Authority of
Rotterdam, Boudewijn Siemons - we see that the demand for materials
and consumer products are starting to increase. This in the
The first half of the year led to volume growth
containers. If this trend continues in other segments,
This will depend in part on the pace of recovery
of European industry in the coming months'.
The Dutch port authority specified that the resumption of the
containerized traffic, as well as being a direct consequence
increase in demand for consumer goods, is also due to
earlier than usual in the peak season
as importers order their products earlier than usual at
due to the longer navigation times and the variation of the
ship planning which is a consequence of the situation
crisis in the Red Sea, with ships avoiding the passage of the
Suez Canal to travel the much longer route
around the Cape of Good Hope.
The Port Authority believes that the port will be able to operate the port of the port throughout the year
of Rotterdam will see a slight increase in traffic
overall given that, in addition to the increase in containerized loads
in progress, the stocks accumulated in other product segments have
and European industrial production seems to be recovering on the
in the wake of falling energy prices.