Fincantieri-Hera agreement for the optimization of the waste cycle

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group has signed a memorandum
in agreement with the multi-utility Hera aimed at optimising the
Waste cycle management and creating value in shipyards
of the Italian group throughout the country, in compliance with the
of the principles and objectives of the circular economy. The agreement
provides for the establishment of a newco - owned by Fincantieri and
by the Hera Group, through its subsidiaries Herambiente Servizi
Industriali (HASI) and ACR of Reggiani Albertino S.p.A. (ACR), part
of the Herambiente group, the main national operator in the sector
environment and among the first in Europe – tasked with creating a
Integrated and efficient waste management system on construction sites
of Fincantieri, starting with that of Monfalcone, identified as
first area of intervention for the implementation of the project. The
new company will also take care of the management
operational management of the plant, disposal management and
valorisation of residues and recoverable waste.
With this partnership, Fincantieri aims to reduce production
of waste, maximise the recovery of waste through
the application of advanced treatment technologies and
valorisation of industrial waste, to create collections
for the reuse of materials in production cycles and
optimize logistics and waste handling to
increase safety on construction sites. The company highlighted that
The agreement also represents an important opportunity to
value creation, both from an economic and economic point of view,
sustainability.
The project will have several stages of development, starting with
from the establishment of the newco and the launch by 2024 of the
activities in Monfalcone, with the aim of managing almost
100 thousand tons a year of industrial waste produced in the
construction sites and increase the reusable fractions by 15% - in
iron, wood and paper - from the first year.
Subsequently, the model will be brought up to speed thanks to
the construction of advanced treatment plants and the
Optimized waste management. All through a series of
structural initiatives, again in terms of circular economy, such as
for example, the creation and management of a new
a new water treatment plant for a
subsequent reuse and revamping of the temporary storage.