Wärstilä's second quarter was positive

The April-June period of this year was a
Growth quarter for the Wärstilä Corporation Group
with revenues up +7% on the second quarter of 2023
amounted to 1.56 billion euros. Operating profit is
amounted to €168 million (+156%) and net profit to €117 million
dollars (+290%). In the marine technology segment alone, Wärstilä
recorded revenues of €759 million (+8%), of which €514 million
million for the sale of services (+6%) and 245 million for the sale of
of equipment (+13%), and an operating profit of 96 million (+7%).
In the second quarter of 2024, the value of new orders
acquired by the Finnish company as a whole was
€1.85 billion (+10%) and the value of the order book at the end of the
30 June last was equal to 7.61 billion (+22%). The only
Marine division totalled new orders of €901 million (+17%),
of which €595 million related to services (+14%) and €306 million to the
supply of equipment (+22%), and the value of the
segment grew by +24% to 3.15
billion euros.
Wärstilä expects demand to be available over the next 12 months
marine sector will be higher than in
that of the 12 months ended last June 30.
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, the president and
managing director of Wärstilä, Håkan Agnevall,
noted that 'in the maritime market, trade
continued to be heavily affected by sanctions
against Russia and attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The
world trade - he noted - is facing challenges
longer average sea transport distances,
Higher transportation costs and supply chain delays
which have had the effect of increasing the demand for
naval capacity. During the first half of the year, the
investments in new ships were significantly higher than
to the corresponding period of last year and the adoption of
alternative fuels remained at a consistent level.
Despite the continuous increase in capacity and
production of shipyards, especially in China and South Korea,
prices of new-build ships continued to be
high levels, indicating a lack of shipyard capacity. The
market sentiment continued to develop favorably for
Wärtsilä, with momentum in our key segments and with
retrofits linked to decarbonisation and with more
that have supported the services. For example, in May we
announced that we will provide the necessary electrical systems to
convert two Scandlines ferries into a plug-in hybrid solution,
the largest conversion project in the world in its
gender. Ship hybridization is one of the solutions for the
decarbonization and, with this project, we can help
Scandlines to achieve the goal of carrying out operations without
emissions during navigation by 2030".
Meanwhile, in recent days an agreement has been reached on the
Reindustrialisation of the Wärstilä plant
of Bagnoli della Rosandra (Trieste) which provides for the transfer
of production activities to the shipping and logistics group
Mediterranean Shipping Company, which will produce wagons for you
railway workers, and the transition from next month of the 261 workers
declared redundant by the Finnish company to Innoway, the new
company set up by MSC and the Austrian tank manufacturer
Innofreight railway stations. As regards the business plan of
Wärtsilä, the company has undertaken not to operate
no dismissals at least for the duration of the plan
ensuring employment and continuity of
industrial activities of the Trieste, Genoa and Naples sites that
they employ 800 people.