IBIA, the IMO's current carbon intensity indicator penalizes bunkering activity

The Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), which is
has been defined by the IMO as an operational intensity indicator
of annual carbon emissions of ships, penalizes barges,
naval vehicles used mainly in ports to supply
fuel the ships. This was denounced by the International Bunker Industry
Association (IBIA), the international association representing the
companies engaged in this activity, highlighting the need for
which, as reiterated in recent days by other associations of the
Maritime sector
2024), to achieve decarbonisation targets
of the International Maritime Organization is defined as a
specific CII indicator for each shipping segment. What it is like
currently conceived, that is, as a "valid
for all" - underlined the IBIA - "the CII, due to
of the way it is calculated, penalizes ships that carry out
short journeys".
Specifying that "the IBIA, as an organization with
IMO Advisory Board, fully supports the implementation of the
Effective and uniform regulatory framework for maritime transport
Edmund Hughes, Representative
of the association with the International Maritime Organization,
specified that "however, where
anomalies in these regulations, IBIA will provide a contribution
constructive to their further development". Recalling that the IMO
is revising the intensity indicator of
Hughes said that "IBIA has submitted a
document for MEPC 82 (the next session of the Marine
Environment Protection Committee of the IMO which will open in
end of September, ed.), proposing a correction factor for
short voyages to ensure that bunker ships, which
they perform a crucial service in support of maritime transport
are not excessively penalized due to the
nature of their sole duty of service'.
During the next meeting at the end of September, the MEPC
an initial analysis of the data of the CII indicator, the
collection became mandatory at the beginning of 2023, and the
A proposal to amend the indicator has been made
IBIA, especially in view of the increase in the requirements of the
CII scheduled for 2026.