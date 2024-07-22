In the port of Naples, work began on strengthening the Duca d'Aosta breakwater

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
announced the start of the extension and strengthening works
of the Duca d'Aosta breakwater in the port of Naples, a work
maritime transport among the most complex and expensive ever built in the
Campania airport. The first phase of the intervention, aimed at restoring
a part of the dam that guarantees safe access to the
incoming and outgoing ships that were partially damaged
from a series of storm surges in recent years, predicts the
reconstruction of the wave wall, and then subsequently extended
the protection infrastructure of the port along its entire length
of 2.6 kilometers, adding another 200 meters of bulwark.
This first tranche, worth 92.7 million euros, provides for
strengthening interventions and involves 1.1 kilometres of dam on
a total work of about 121 million euros which is
included in a broader intervention ("Extension and
strengthening of the Duca D'Aosta breakwater") financed for
a total of 150 million with complementary funds to the National Plan
of Recovery and Resilience.
The work that has just started - explained the secretary general
of the Port Authority, Giuseppe Grimaldi - are spread over a length of 800
meters, on the sea-side front, where a
cliff covered with a mantle in "tetrapods",
specific for sea walls. Interventions are also planned
restoration, repair and local consolidation of
existing structures for all 2.6 kilometers of the "Duca" dam
d'Aosta" and the "Thaon de Revel" wall. The
works must be completed by 30 June 2026.
Meanwhile, at the end of last month, in the port of Salerno
the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has
the construction site for the start of the consolidation works and
functional adaptation of the west side of Pier 3 January of the
Campania airport which must be completed by the end of June 2025.
Pier 3 Gennaio is mainly used for
loading, unloading and handling of various goods,
as well as being a transit area for quay cranes.
To the west of Pier 3 Gennaio bulkheads will be installed
composed of large diameter tubular metal poles
about 25 meters long, which make the structural elements
load-bearing, alternating with metal sheet piles in the shape of a "z"
which achieve the closure between the main elements. The new
quay bulkhead, tied at the head with anchor rods,
will be fixed close to the existing quay,
383 meters long, and then filling the cavity with concrete
between the quay and the bulkhead. For reasons related to stability
of the quays the activities must be carried out from the sea
with the help of suitable maritime means. On the bulkheads will be
made of a correa beam in reinforced concrete on
where quay furnishings such as bollards will be installed
mooring, fenders and climbing ladders. The intervention
It also includes the formation of a type of
semi-flexible, specific for port areas, over the entire length
of the quay. Main objectives of the works: to fill the
any caves present at the foot of the quays caused
by the action of the forward and aft propellers of the ships, so as to
restore the uniformity of stresses on the soils of
foundation; eliminate the problem of the run-off of the embankment that
comes out through the cracks between the boulders constituting the
current bank walls with consequent anomalous deformation of the
Squares; adapting the quays - built between 1969 and 1985 -
to the current seismic regulations and the consequent greater loads
to the increase in port traffic; finally, allow the
Planned deepening of the seabed, as planned
by the Technical Functional Adaptation of the Port Master Plan of
Salerno.